A new crowdfunding campaign has gone live for a device which enables the humble Sega Genesis / Mega Drive to connect to the internet for online play.

The MegaWiFi Addon allows Sega's 16-bit system to connect to the internet for competitive play and is shown running a custom port of Namco's Battle City in its Kickstarter video.

The console had online connectivity back in the '90s via the Mega Modem (Japan) and Sega Channel (North America) services, but neither offered real-time multiplayer – that would come with the XBAND service, which launched in 1994 and lasted until 1997.

It's a great concept, even if the creator has clearly written the Kickstarter description using GenAI (according to the campaign's AI disclosure, it was only used for "advice for decision making").

Here's the description in full:

"MegaWifiAddon was born from a simple yet ambitious idea: what if the Mega Drive had never stopped evolving? For years, we've explored the limits of classic hardware, learning how to squeeze every last drop of performance from every cycle, every byte, and every signal. What began as a technical curiosity became a personal challenge: connecting a 90s console to the modern world without breaking its essence. After countless prototypes, tests with real hardware, and the development of custom firmware and software, MegaWifiAddon has become a tangible reality. It's not just an accessory: it's a bridge between generations. This project is designed for those who grew up with cartridges, CRTs, and FM radio, but also for those who want to discover how far retro hardware can go when given a second chance.

MegaWifiAddon doesn't aim to reinvent the Mega Drive. It aims to liberate it."

The modest €1,500 goal might seem reasonable, but, at the time of writing, only €187 has been pledged.