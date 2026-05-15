Blaze has confirmed the next two cartridges in the Evercade range.
Neo Geo Arcade 4 is the latest entry in the Neo Geo range, which pulls together a selection of titles for SNK's arcade / home console platform.
The eight games are:
- 3 Count Bout
- Baseball Stars 2
- Blazing Star
- Fatal Fury Special
- King of the Monsters
- Metal Slug 4
- Robo Army
- King of Fighters 2002
The highlights here for me personally are Blazing Star and King of Fighters 2002, but even the less-than-top-form fourth Metal Slug outing is worth a play (it was developed not by SNK, which had gone bankrupt in 2001, but by Mega Enterprise, Noise Factory, and Playmore).
Activision Collection 3 is made up of Atari 2600-era games, and includes:
- Barnstorming
- Bridge
- Chopper Command
- Dolphin
- Dragonfire
- Kabobber
- Kaboom!
- Keystone Kapers
- Laser Blast
- Pressure Cooker
- The Activision Decathlon
- Thwocker
Both collections will retail for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 each and will release in June 2026.