Evercade maker Blaze has revealed it will release more Neo Geo collections in 2027.

In a new blog post that highlights the value Evercade owners are getting from the three Neo Geo collections released so far, Blaze's Sean Cleaver reveals that, beyond the already-confirmed 2026 releases, we can expect more SNK-themed packs next year:

"Evercade started releasing NEOGEO Arcade cartridges in 2025 and announced more to come in 2026. We’re delighted to say that there will be more going into 2027 as well, so make sure you’re signed up to our emails and socials for all the news of new releases and announcements."

The post adds that, because each Evercade Neo Geo cart costs £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99, you're getting each individual Neo Geo title for just £3.57 / €4.28 / $5.00 per game (there are 18 games spread across the three carts).

Evercade is one of the most accessible ways to play officially licensed NEOGEO arcade games. But did you know that with a simple option in our firmware, you can play the AES versions too?



Here are the top 5 most expensive NEOGEO AES games you can play on Evercade right now for… — Evercade (@evercaderetro) April 23, 2026

The timing of this post almost certainly has something to do with the recent announcement of the Neo Geo+, a recreation of the original home console version of SNK's famous gaming platform, first released back in 1990.

The difference here is that Evercade runs these games via emulation, while the Neo Geo+ will feature recreations of the original chips which powered the system. It should, on paper, provide a more accurate experience with lower latency – two things that are crucial to hardcore retro gamers.

It's worth noting that today's SNK is under Saudi ownership, an issue we discuss in this feature. As such, this ownership will directly benefit from the purchase of these and any other Neo Geo-related products.

The Evercade family of systems includes the VS and EXP, and is set to expand this year with the launch of the Nexus.