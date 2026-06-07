Developer Kai Magazine Software Accused Of Using Stolen Artwork

YouTuber Goati_ has put together perhaps the most comprehensive look yet at how Kai Magazine Software's Death & Lead leverages stolen and AI-generated artwork, with the stolen elements appearing without credit to the original artists.

Kai Magazine is operated by Oscar Kenneth Albero, and has released several games on Sega's 16-bit console. Two of them – Metal Dragon & Life On Mars – have been published on Evercade (Time Extension previously contacted the Evercade maker, Blaze, about this issue, but the company has declined to comment).

"This is stealing and selling for a profit," says the YouTuber. "This is the most evil Mega Drive game. This time, [Albero] product isn't even trying to look good at the beginning."

The Vectrex Mini Gets The Blessing Of The Original Creator As Game Lineup Is Revealed

The team behind the forthcoming Vectrex Mini has revealed that Jay Smith, who created the original back in 1982, is now on board as a consultant.

"My goal was to secure the rights for the launch-era Vectrex games originally developed under Smith Engineering in 1982, but even more importantly, I wanted Jay Smith’s support and guidance for the future of the project," says David Oghia, the guiding light behind the resurrected Vectrex.

"You simply cannot build a new Vectrex console without the blessing and support of its original creator. It took us several months to finalize our agreement, and I used this opportunity to travel to Colorado to meet Jay in person. And honestly… it was magical."

Sega Might Be Releasing A Low-Cost Handheld With Removable Game Carts

An employee of a "small specialist electronics manufacturer" has posted on Reddit that they suspect Sega might be looking to release a low-cost handheld games console.

SeraphHS reveals that the company they work for received a quotation request from "a company that’s done licensed Sega hardware before," citing the Genesis / Mega Drive Mini as an example. "Not Sega directly, but definitely in that orbit – think Tectoy, AtGames, etc."