Update [ ]:

33 Games, a "boutique physical video game publisher and premium product studio", has revealed its plans for a physical re-release of Gremlin's iconic Zool.

The character is returning in an "officially licensed release for the Sega Mega Drive" which has been "developed with authentic physical presentation, considered materials and collector-level detail."

33 Games says that Zool "represents the first major statement from 33 Games: a physical edition created with care, restraint and permanence. Alongside Zool, the collection includes A Gremlin in the Stereo, a deluxe gatefold vinyl celebrating the sound and legacy of Gremlin Interactive, plus a curated range of companion pieces designed to sit alongside the headline release."

The game will come in two versions. The Zool Premium Collector's Edition (£59.99) is limited to 2,750 pieces and comes with a set of 3 premium collector art cards and a die-cut vinyl Zool sticker.





A boutique publisher giving the right games a physical life beyond the screen. Collector-grade editions, vinyl soundtracks and archive pieces, made with intent and permanence.



Our first release: Zool, for the Sega Mega Drive.

From Digital to Forever. Introducing 33 Games.A boutique publisher giving the right games a physical life beyond the screen. Collector-grade editions, vinyl soundtracks and archive pieces, made with intent and permanence.Our first release: Zool, for the Sega Mega Drive.From Digital to Forever. pic.twitter.com/IhdbECw7GH May 19, 2026

The Zool Ultimate Archive Edition (£129.99) is limited to 150 pieces and includes the following:

Full Premium Collector’s Edition

Deluxe archive-grade presentation box

A Gremlin in the Works premium hardcover book by Bitmap Books

Ribbon separator beneath the hardcover book

Music of the nth Dimension translucent green audio cassette

Side A: original Zool soundtrack

Side B: remixed soundtrack

Numbered and signed certificate of authenticity

50mm limited-edition heavyweight Zool collector’s coin

Die-cut presentation wallet for the collector’s coin

Both feature "an authentic Sega Mega Drive 32MB cartridge" housed in a "classic clamshell case, it is designed to celebrate the legacy of Zool with taste and restraint, while still delivering the sense of occasion a definitive physical release deserves."

They ship this summer.

Original Story [ ]: Gremlin's Zool was one of the many platform games to try to muscle in on the craze kicked off by Mario and Sonic, and was reasonably successful on the home computer formats and consoles of the era.

It would seem that the 'Ninja of the Nth Dimension' is about to make a comeback of sorts. 33 Games and Umbra Dynamics have posted a teaser on LinkedIn which shows a short video of the character, along with the following text:

"A Gremlin Interactive classic is returning.

33 Games and Umbra Dynamics are bringing it back as a premium historical artefact and definitive physical release.

More soon. From Digital to Forever …"

The video includes several other company names, including Hilltop, Hologram Ghost and Urbanscan Ltd, the latter of which was responsible for releasing the game on iOS a while back.

The original Zool launched on the Amiga in 1992 and was later ported to the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, SNES, Master System, Game Boy, and Game Gear consoles. Zool 2 followed in 1993, and was released on the Amiga, CD32 and Atari Jaguar.

Zool hasn't been completely silent over the past few years. A few years back, Zool Redimensioned was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.