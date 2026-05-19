Once upon a time, the arcade was where you went if you wanted to sample the very latest in video game technology and design, but those days are sadly long gone.

Home gaming tech has surpassed arcades in processing power for decades, and the market for coin-ops has been shrinking with each passing year.

While there are some notable holdouts around the globe, Japanese arcades have been ravaged in recent years, with many of the most prominent spots closing due to declining business. COVID naturally didn't help, but the writing has been on the wall for many of these businesses for quite some time now.

Do you like old #retrogaming #arcades ? Me too Lazily opening up albums from the past of predominantly #Japan arcades and related image. #photography #retrogaming #arcade #tokyo Link : www.flickr.com/photos/dchar... — DCharlie (@dcharlie.bsky.social) 2026-05-17T08:33:09.163Z

That's what makes DCharlie's selection of photos so precious. He's curated a selection of snaps which show Japanese arcades in all their glory – some of which are no longer in business.

If you fancy a nostalgic glance at how things used to be, then point your browser here.