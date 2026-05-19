RMG-K, a fork of the RMG Nintendo 64 emulator, has been updated to support rollback netcode (thanks, PC Gamer and Kotaku).

In case you're wondering what the fuss is about, rollback netcode is transformative for online play, as it predicts which inputs are likely to come next and "rolls back" should the expected input not materialise.

Compared to traditional netplay, where the system waits for user inputs before committing to them, it can feel far more responsive.





New release in the first comment!



PS: Raphnet is still broken but I will fix asap Performance for rollback *should* be good enough for netplay now, this is a 200ping test running at 3f delay with minimal performance issuesNew release in the first comment!PS: Raphnet is still broken but I will fix asap pic.twitter.com/uH7TOSw9WN May 9, 2026





Thank you to



Linux Netplay is also included!🐧

Currently it's only 2 Player but we have plans for more.pic.twitter.com/OIbSBr6IoO ✨64 ROLLBACK IS HERE!!!✨Thank you to @NyxTheShield and nickthename for the work on this build and everyone that tested things out and was patient with us.Linux Netplay is also included!🐧Currently it's only 2 Player but we have plans for more. https://t.co/xT3Q7kVnYN May 15, 2026

RMG-K makes use of the GekkoNet framework and was incorporated into the emulator by NyxTheShield. The developer says that GekkoNet is responsible for most of the "lifting" in this situation, and that the actual process of adding it to the emulator "was honestly not that hard."

The new update was put through its paces by GoldenEye expert Grasluu00:

New update for the netplay N64 emulator (RMG-K) adds rollback to every title. This means that input delay is greatly reduced and desyncs are far more uncommon. This morning we managed to play from Spain to Australia with 4 frames of delay! Before this we had to do 9!!! — Graslu00 (@graslu00.bsky.social) 2026-05-17T04:25:38.568Z

If you'd like to check out the emulator, head over here.