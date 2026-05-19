RMG-K, a fork of the RMG Nintendo 64 emulator, has been updated to support rollback netcode (thanks, PC Gamer and Kotaku).
In case you're wondering what the fuss is about, rollback netcode is transformative for online play, as it predicts which inputs are likely to come next and "rolls back" should the expected input not materialise.
Compared to traditional netplay, where the system waits for user inputs before committing to them, it can feel far more responsive.
RMG-K makes use of the GekkoNet framework and was incorporated into the emulator by NyxTheShield. The developer says that GekkoNet is responsible for most of the "lifting" in this situation, and that the actual process of adding it to the emulator "was honestly not that hard."
The new update was put through its paces by GoldenEye expert Grasluu00:
If you'd like to check out the emulator, head over here.