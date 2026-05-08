Myst co-creator Robyn Miller has been criticised for using Generative AI to create imagery for Fangamer's Riven soundtrack LP.

The 30-track 2-disc set marks the first time that the game's music has been released on vinyl, and it comes in a special package designed by Miller himself, who also composed the music.

When a post about the soundtrack hit Reddit, Miller admitted that AI was used to create one of the images:

"The gatefold image was created using AI tools and photoshop. I use AI like any other visual tool. For this, I spent weeks making the image. There is a lot of AI slop. I am a designer and artist. I designed and directed Riven and I meticulously designed this image. AI is a powerful tool if used correctly."

As soon as the post was made, several people posted disappointed replies. "And sadly, you have lost me as a customer with this admission," said one. "This is very disappointing to hear," added another. "Myst as a series has long been a shining example of creativity and artistry, but the use of AI in the process lessens that. If AI has been used in the final product, I have no desire to buy this release, even as a collector's item."

The wave of negative responses encouraged a second reply from Miller.

"From the beginning of my career, I have always been an early adopter of tools," he said. "Tools do not make the art. The artist makes the art. Any artist can take a brush and, without thinking, an artist can create slop. In fact, the internet is overwhelmed by endless amounts of ART SLOP. And 3D SLOP. When artists design without intent, or copy other people's styles, or create with any thought or care... the result is slop. And it's everywhere. AI is a tool. Sure, I'm also sick of AI slop. It's too easy for users to create without intent, to copy, to create without intent, thought, or design. It's so easy to vomit out a quick prompt and call it art. But that doesn't mean the tool itself is wrong or bad. It doesn't mean we should throw the baby out with the bath water."

He then clarified that AI was used to create one of the five images created for the soundtrack release. "For the Gatefold image: began the design the same way I would have begun any other design for the Riven game: with pencil and paper--concept sketches--dozens of thumbnails. As I drew, I began to come to conclusions. I had a few ideas that I thought I'd play around with."

Needless to say, Miller's explanation didn't pacify everyone. "I can't support AI-assisted artwork, regardless of how it's used or how much traditional craft is involved," said AncientMagi. "A lot of these models were trained on huge amounts of artists’ (copyrighted) work without their consent or compensation, and that makes it very hard for me to feel comfortable with their use, no matter how thoughtfully they’re applied."

Tsaritsa-Rain was even more vocal: "You cannot claim ignorance. Your previous experiences creating art legitimately do not "make up" for or justify your use of a highly unethical tool created for profit by people that seek to depreciate art and artists as a mere commodity. You are complicit in utilizing a "tool" that poisons the air and water of communities, stressing negative economic impacts upon the entire world, because you have been successfully advertised to regarding something that can "improve your workflow"."

Time Extension reader James got in touch regarding this issue and says he has approached Fangamer for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.

"Robyn Miller is also a talented composer, responsible for the memorable sounds and music of those worlds," he tells us. "All of which was created back in the 90s without AI. He didn't have to use it for this soundtrack release, as he clearly has the talent and ability to design an image without AI. But here we are. For me, it's akin to finding out that your favourite athlete is using steroids, or your favourite author is using a ghost writer."

However, James is also concerned that Fangamer isn't informing its customers about the use of AI tools in its products. "I wrote them to ask if this was something they were aware of during the creative process, or if this was a case where Robyn Miller acted on his own, without Fangamer's knowledge of how the image in question was developed. I have received no reply. But it matters to me, as I do not want to support a merchandise company that sells AI-generated products, or at the very least does not disclose their use on their product pages."