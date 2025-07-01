The oldest surviving independent game studio in the United States has announced a fresh wave of layoffs, we're sad to report.

Founded in 1987 by Rand and Robyn Miller, Cyan (now known as Cyan Worlds) is best known for the million-selling Myst series of games. The studio's most recent title, Firmament, was released in 2023.

Posting on social media, the company confirmed that it was shedding an additional 14 staff members. This follows the news that, back in March, Cyan laid off 12 staff, which accounted for half of its workforce.

Hi all—we're sorry to say that we've had another round of layoffs at Cyan. We've updated our previously shared sheet to reflect folks still (or newly) looking for opportunities: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1NURnVwfeqolPAVN-Dn44UpXZS3bRVMaCNQczIzhIpdc/edit?usp=sharing — Cyan Worlds (@cyan.com) 2025-06-27T08:54:01-07:00

Cyan has shared a spreadsheet with the details of the 14 staffers impacted. It is not known if any of these individuals were also part of the March cull, as Cyan has not specified how many people have been made redundant this time around.

Back in March, Cyan's leadership team – which is presumably all that exists at the company now – said: