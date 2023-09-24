Cyan's Myst, the game which, alongside The 7th Guest, is credited by many as kickstarting the CD-ROM revolution on computers, turns 30 today.

The game launched on Mac on September 24th, 1993, and would come to PC the following March. It would later come to a wide range of consoles, including PlayStation, Saturn and 3DO.

Created by siblings Rand and Robyn Miller, Myst harnessed the incredible storage capacity of CD-ROM to render its game world with stunning CGI visuals. FMV sequences and atmospheric music made for a surprisingly engaging experience, while the challenging puzzles managed to draw in casual players. Myst sold six million units on PC, making it one of the best-selling computer titles of all time.

The Myst series would continue with Riven (1997), Myst III: Exile (2001), Myst IV: Revelation (2004) and Myst V: End of Ages (2005). The spin-off title Uru: Ages Beyond Myst was released in 2003. A VR version of the original game was launched in 2020, and this was later ported to other non-VR systems.

Speaking to this author for Retro Gamer magazine, Robyn Miller reflected on the amazing success of Myst: