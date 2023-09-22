Update [Fri 22nd Sep, 2023 13:20 BST]: As spotted by Gosokkyu, the Telenet Shooting Collection has finally been released on the Nintendo Switch eShop as of yesterday in both North America and Europe (September 21st).

The collection is priced at $44.99 on the North American eShop and £37.79 on the UK store, which is fairly steep when you consider it's roughly the same amount that Limited Run Games was charging for a standard physical edition of the game back in July. Nevertheless, if you want to pick it up, you can head over to the store now to purchase and download the game.





Original Story [Fri 14th Jul, 2023 13:30 BST]: The Telenet Shooting Collection, which was released in Japan earlier this year on June 8th, has finally been confirmed for the West.

The collection from the Japanese developer Edia features four "high-quality" ports of classic Telenet Japan games, including Granada (1990), Gaiares (1990), Avenger (1990), and Psychic Storm (1992).

The ports of Granada and Gaiares will be based on their Sega Mega Drive releases, while Avenger and Psychic Storm will be based on their TurboGrafx-CD versions. The collection will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch, and will also receive two physical editions from Limited Run Games.

The standard edition (which is priced at $44.99) will include a reversible cover, while the pricier deluxe edition (that will set you back $69.99) will feature a bunch of bonuses like a mini cartridge keychain, four art cards, and a deluxe edition box

The physical editions of the collection will be available to preorder from Limited Run Games' website on July 21st. So be sure to save the date!