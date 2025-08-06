Update [ ]:

Retroid has now added the Mega Drive / Genesis-themed Retroid Pocket Classic 6 SG to its store.

The device is available to order now from the company's website here and costs $129 + shipping.

The company first teased the device last month on social media, stating "350 likes and we’ll make this Genesis themed Classic 6", before publishing a poll over whether the start button should be blue or grey.

It seems that following that blue eventually won out, nabbing 62.5% of the votes, while grey managed to collect just 37.5%. As a result, the device is now being advertised with a blue start button as part of its final design.

The Retroid Pocket Classic 6 SG is now shipping!

As noted in the comments on the original article, the actual Mega Drive / Genesis theming of this device is very subtle. So subtle you could miss it entirely. But it's cool to have more options, as the Pocket Classic 6 was previously only available in a single colour.

Original Story: It looks like we could soon be getting a new colour variant for the Retroid Pocket Classic 6 based on the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis (as spotted by the publication RetroHandhelds).

At the moment, as you might already be aware, Retroid is currently only offering the six-button version of the Retroid Pocket Classic in grey on their website, but it appears that may soon be about to change with the company's social media account recently teasing a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis edition based on the iconic 16-bit console.

On Twitter/X yesterday, the social media account for Retroid posted an image of a new version of the Retroid Pocket Classic 6, which it is dubbing the Retroid Pocket Classic 6 SG, writing "350 likes and we’ll make this Genesis themed Classic 6" That post has now gone on to rack up over 1000 likes on the social media site, with many expressing their interest in seeing the proposed colour scheme become a reality.

350 ❤️s and we'll make this Genesis themed Classic 6

In a follow-up post, published earlier today, Retroid then asked its followers for their help with finetuning the console's colourway, asking them whether the start button should be blue, like early Mega Drive controllers, or grey - sadly, no red option was provided for fans of the European model.

It is currently unknown when this version will land, but we expect it to cost the same as the previous colour scheme. That is, $99.00 for the 64GB variant and $129.00 for the 128GB.

We'll let you know once it goes on sale.