Core Design's 2D platformer Rick Dangerous came to a lot of platforms back in the day, such as the Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, and the ZX Spectrum, to name just a few. But it sadly never ended up officially releasing on the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

Recently, though, a fan of the Indiana Jones-style adventure has set to try and correct this, giving Sega fans their very own version of the popular 1989 title, so that players can enjoy the game's punishingly difficult gameplay for themselves.

Rick Dangerous DX was developed by DomKid (of Z-Team) using Earok's Scorpion Engine and is pitched as an enhanced version based on Magic Team's 2008 Nintendo Wii edition and Z-Team's own Amiga remake from 2023. It is a recreation of the classic title for the 16-bit machine that includes remastered graphics, and a new title screen, and was released yesterday on itch.io.

So, if you want to try out the game yourself, you can download it for free here. It is reported to work on real hardware using an Everdrive flashcart, and can also be played in Sega Mega Drive / Genesis emulators.