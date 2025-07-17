Update [ ]:

The Kickstarter for CopperStorm — the new game from Neofid Studios, the developer of Demons of Asteborg and Asteborg — is now live, bringing with it a bunch of new information and images about the upcoming SNES, Neo Geo, Mega Drive / Genesis shmup.

CopperStorm, according to the story outline presented by its developer, is set in London 188X where "gears grind and empires fall", with players taking control of the war hero and rogue pilot Jim Cooper who must defend the capital against a ruthless imperial force, known as the Blitzmark.

With this new title, the studio has promised to provide "a fresh take on the shoot-’em-up genre" with the goal for the project being to blend "unique mechanics with inspiration from some of the greatest classics". The game, for instance, features pixel artwork and animations inspired by Metal Slug, while also deliberately name checking Thunderforce as being a major influence on its style of vertical scrolling.

As part of the game's campaign, which remarkably managed to hit its €50,000 goal in just under two hours, you can back a physical version of the SNES and Mega Drive / Genesis edition of the title for €70, with the Neo Geo MVS and AES versions being priced at €320 and €370 respectively.

Here's the link to the Kickstarter, where you can find out more about the game.

Original Story: Neofid Studios — the developer of titles like Demons of Asteborg and Astebros — is working on a new game for the SNES, Neo Geo, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

As of this moment, very little information has been revealed about the brand new title, with all we know about it so far being that the game will be called CopperStorm and that is is described as "a new Steampunk shoot 'em up" inspired by games like Thunderforce IV & Metal Slug.

In addition to this, we also know that the game will be crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with the devs having set up a pre-launch, which contains a piece of key art depicting the main character (a red-haired pilot), alongside his ship, and a few mock-ups of the game's box art.



A brand-new steampunk shmup for Megadrive, SNES, and NeoGeo.

Sadly, no screenshots or footage have been shared just yet, but if you're interested you can sign up here to be alerted when the campaign goes live.

Despite not having all that much to go on yet, we're pretty optimistic about this new project based Neofid Studio's previous track record with Demons of Asteborg and Astebros.

We're also glad to see the SNES getting some love here, as it isn't everyday that we see new titles get released for the console, with homebrew developers typically focusing their efforts elsewhere.

We'll be sure to keep you updated as more substantial information is made available.