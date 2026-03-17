Publisher Limited Run Games has come in for plenty of criticism over the past few years, with fans citing quality control issues, poor communication, and endless delays as key ways the company has let them down.

However, it seems that Limited Run is committed to solving these issues, and has just announced a "renewed fan-first focus" which is all about "celebrating the community, strengthening communication, and delivering a more consistent experience around every release."

This shift "reflects a strengthened commitment to how LRG shows up for fans and partners - with clearer updates, more consistent visibility, and a higher standard of communication from announcement through delivery," adds the statement.

"Fans will soon notice the difference with a regular cadence of blog posts, social media updates, and emails designed to inform and update, providing a better understanding of delivery times and product-specific details."

This new philosophy "reflects a renewed focus on the fundamentals fans depend on: product quality, reliable fulfilment, and a commitment to regular, timely, and informative communication."

It was recently announced that co-founder Josh Fairhurst would be leaving his position as company president. In the statement, Limited Run thanks Fairhurst for "his leadership and the foundation he helped build over the last decade and wishes him continued success for the future."

Stepping into Fairhurst's shoes will be Chief Operating Officer Nic Ashford and Chief Financial Officer Brendan Madigan. Ashford will oversee operations and fulfilment, while Madigan will be in charge of business performance and partner support.

Here's what Madigan had to say about the news:

"LRG exists because fans care deeply about games and preservation. This community is the lifeblood of the company - and in a very real way, it is the company. Our focus is to keep building on that mission while raising the bar on how we communicate and how we show up for the community. We want every fan to feel confident in what an LRG release means - and to be able to verify that confidence through clearer milestones, more visible progress, and more consistent follow-through."

Ashford adds:

"We know trust is something you earn over time. That means being clear, being consistent, and keeping fans closer to the process as projects move from announcement to production to delivery. It also means tightening the basics - stronger production oversight and Quality Control standards, faster escalation when something is not right, and more proactive communication when timelines shift."

Madigan and Ashford will be joined by VP Marketing & Fan Experience Chris Pirrotta, who will "lead fan-first initiatives across marketing, community, and communication - steering a focus on more community participation, clearer expectations, and more predictable, reliable updates."

Pirrotta says: