Limited Run Games has been in the spotlight of late thanks to the fact that it was sending out CD-R discs to people who had paid good money for 'premium' collector's editions of the 3DO title D, and now it has come to light that the company's approach to publishing video game music on vinyl is also questionable.

In a post submitted to the Video Game Vinyl Collectors group on Facebook, Jeffery Roberts complains that the LRG's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release (based on the music from the iconic 1989 NES game) leaves much to be desired.

Ugh. Limited Run's Turtles NES record is worse than I expected it to be. I already guessed that they had used a lossy audio source from the Cowabunga Collection, but their execution is worse than I would have anticipated (even given LRG's track record). They've done a horrible job copying & pasting extra loops on. I've only listened to Side A so far. I'm honestly scared to hear the rest of these records.

A few other posts point out that LRG has simply ripped audio files directly from the game, which is, we're reliably informed, not the way to do things. The audio should be properly remastered before making its way onto a disc.