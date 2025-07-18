ZUIKI Cancels X68000 Z Super And X68000 XVI IndieGoGo Campaign For Western Fans

Update #3 [ ]: Earlier this week, ZUIKI announced that it is pausing its IndieGoGo campaign for the the X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI.

The announcement was made in an update posted on July 14th, with the company saying it made "the difficult decision" due to the current level of funding not being enough "to cover the full cost of international fulfilment" and because of "ongoing uncertainty around import duties".

As of this moment, ZUIKI has raised £15,158 of its £34,059 target, with 14 days left before the campaign comes to an end. It has, however, removed the ability for others to place an order for the X68000Z SUPER and the X68000 XVI, with only voluntary contributions still being accepted (as of the time of writing). It thanked Western fans for their "enthusiasm and support" for the project and apologized for the disappointing turnabout.

It also stated that, as IndieGoGo campaigns can't be cancelled once crowdfunding has started, those who have already been charged for the console should see refunds when this 14 day period is over, as opposed to right away.

There's no concrete information on whether ZUIKI will try to relaunch the console in the future via an alternative method, but the company has suggested, "We’ll be in touch via our official channels if and when we’re ready to relaunch".

Update #2 [ ]:

ZUIKI has launched a crowdfunding page for international buyers interested in picking up the X68000 Z.

The X68000Z SUPER is the cheapest option at "just" £696 ($950 / 136,000 Yen).

The X68000 XVI costs £753 ($1,020 / 147,000 Yen), and a bundle package is available which includes both machines for £1,372 ($1,860 / 268,000 Yen).

Here's how the different variants compare:

"For the first time ever, we are making the X68000 Z SUPER and Z XVI available as a complete bundle," says the IndieGoGo page. "The kits backers will receive as a part of this campaign include the computer and a faithfully reproduced keyboard and mouse, all designed to closely match the original X68000 desktop setup in form and function. Our international fans will enjoy the full X68000 experience in a single box—all you need to get started is an HDMI-equipped display."

Update #1 [ ]: Following a statement from ZUIKI that it is considering an international release of its X68000 Z series of micro-consoles, the firm has officially launched an English-language website.

"We are excited to announce the launch of a dedicated website for X68000 Z fans outside of Japan," says the company before adding:

With this site, we aim to provide the latest updates seamlessly to our international supporters. Please check out the new page! We will continue to share updates, so stay tuned and thank you for your continued support. Additionally, we are currently considering sales outside of Japan. By registering your email address via the dedicated form, we will notify you once the sales method is finalized.

Original Story: ZUIKI launched the X68000 Z a short time ago, a micro-console tribute to the Japanese home computer of the same name, originally made by Sharp.

The firm recently announced that two new (and larger) X68000 Z models are on the way this year—the X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI—but, unlike the original, these might actually get a Western release.

ZUIKI has launched a web form which allows "outside of the Japan" to register their interest in the system.

"We are currently exploring the possibility of selling the X68000 Z outside Japan," says ZUIKI. "If you live outside Japan and are interested in the X68000 Z, please let us know by filling out [this form]. Additionally, if you know of any communities with a strong interest in the X68000 Z, we would greatly appreciate your help in spreading the word."

The X68000 Z Super features the same SoC and memory as its predecessor (the X68000 Z), but is slightly larger (227mm x width 96mm x depth 169mm) and introduces Wi-Fi communication, as well as additional SCSI, MIDI, and D-Sub ports. A ‘Nano-ITX’ motherboard can also be built in, making it possible to double-boot with Windows. Meanwhile, the X68000 Z XVI features a new SOC chip as well as an increased memory capacity and all of the improvements included with the X68000 Z Super.

Both machines were made available for pre-order on the Japanese crowdfunding website Kibidango during February, with the X68000 Z Super costing 59,800 yen while the X68000 Z XVI is offered in multiple SKUs, starting at 74,800 yen and going all the way up to 680,000 yen.

Would you be interested in buying one of these models? Let us know by voting and posting in the comments below.