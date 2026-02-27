A Type-Moon fan has just shared an example of every collector's worst nightmare.

Taking to Twitter/X yesterday (February 26th, 2026), @TehKeripo published an image of their imported copy of the trial version of the extremely rare adult-only visual novel Tsukihime, which they had ordered from Japan.

But instead of joy, the collector shared that they had been left "literally crying" after it was revealed that the rare PC game had been shattered, after being interfered with in transit.

"My Tsukhime Trial Edition (月姫 体験版) finally arrived, one of only 50 copies in the world," wrote @TehKeripo. "Only to discover that US Customs had removed all the bubble wrap and physically destroyed the floppy disk. Will file a report, but literally crying right now."

Initially, as highlighted above, @TehKeripo had assumed a customs border patrol official was responsible for "this intentional destruction of property", but in a later post, stated the package also had a "DHL security checked" sticker, widening the list of suspects.

They also shared a picture of what the box originally looked like when it was sent, stating the sender "took extra care to sandwich it between cardboard paper and use lots of bubble wrap to protect it", and they never expected anyone "to both remove all that AND intentionally damage the floppy directly."

Tsukihime is an eroge visual novel game that was released in 1999 on Windows computers and was developed by Type-Moon, the company that would later go on to create the Fate/stay night series.

It follows the story of a high school boy named Shiki Tohno, who, following an accident, gains the power and perception to see "Death Lines," invisible lines that, when traced, will result in the death of any living thing associated with them.

Prior to the release of the game, early versions of the game were released at Comiket conventions, with the copy @TehKeripo ordered having reportedly been sold at Comiket 57 in late 1999 for 100 yen. It's unclear how much @TehKeripo paid for the game.

On Twitter/X, the Type-Moon fan wrote, "I can only pray that I ever get the chance to see one listed for sale again in the next 15 years. If one does, I will definitely be buying plane tickets instead of relying on any shipping company."