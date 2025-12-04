Update [ ]:

The Hyper Sentinel Fusion crowdfunding campaign is now live on Kickstarter.

Andrew Hewson and Rob Hewson are looking for £15,000 to PC, Mac and consoles, and a special Kickstarter bonus includes delivering the game on a floppy disc-style USB drive.



Original Story [ ]: While floppy disks may not have been the best storage medium when it comes to longevity and memory, there's undoubtedly something very nostalgic about them – if you grew up in the late '80s and early '90s, at least.

Industry vets Andrew and Rob Hewson are aiming to tap into that rose-tinted feeling with Hyper Sentinel Fusion, a successor to Hyper Sentinel. It's described as "Uridium and Paradroid combined with extraction shooter and roguelite elements in an explosive fusion of gameplay styles."

Launching on Kickstarter soon, Hyper Sentinel Fusion is an arcade shooter which will ship on a floppy disk – only this one isn't going to work in your PC, Amiga or ST.

"Slide open that floppy shutter to uncover a secret USB stash, loaded with this new exciting retro game for the modern era (DRM-free) for PC & Mac, and crammed with bonus goodies—just like finding hidden cheat codes of the past," says the Kickstarter pre-launch page.

A demo is available on Steam as we speak, and digital versions of Hyper Sentinel Fusion are expected to launch on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.