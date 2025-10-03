All the way back in 1983, Andrew Hewson (he of Hewson Consultants fame) published 20 Best Programs For The ZX Spectrum, a book which introduced a whole generation of gamers to the wonders of bedroom coding.

It's impossible to say how many people were inspired to start making games thanks to that book, and Hewson is now trying to captivate a whole new legion of programmers with an updated and remastered edition – and it has already blasted past its Kickstarter goal.

"20 Best Programs for the ZX Spectrum features a collection of useful, interesting and entertaining BASIC programs for the Sinclair machine," says the crowdfunding campaign's page.

"Perfect for new ZX Spectrum or ZX Spectrum Next owners to cut their teeth in the world of programming for the Speccy. This new version of the book is being painstakingly scanned, converted, corrected and remastered - including bug fixes and improvements to some of the programs courtesy of DarkBlueMonkey."

This updated version of 20 Best Programs for the ZX Spectrum is the third in a series of ZX Spectrum books by Andrew, and joins 40 Best Machine Code Routines for the ZX Spectrum and Hewson's Helpline for the ZX Spectrum.

Hewson Consultants was one of the bigger names operating in the British home computer game industry back in the '80s, and produced hits such as Nebulus, Uridium, Exolon, Paradroid, Avalon and Cybernoid.

Andrew also established 21st Century Entertainment, publisher of the acclaimed Pinball Fantasies. He currently runs Huey Games.

You can watch an interview with the great man, filmed earlier this year, below.