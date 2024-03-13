Update [ ]:

Epilogue has announced that pre-orders for its SN Operator device open today.

Like the GB Operator, this product allows you to play your physical SNES and Super Famicom games on a PC. You can also dump and preserve games to use with other emulation devices, as well as preserve your cartridge's save data.

The SN Operator is also compatible with the Steam Deck, allowing you to synchronise your progress via Epilogue's Playback app – which also supports RetroAchievements.

The SN Operator will cost $59.99.





Founder’s Edition pre-orders open Tuesday, Dec 30 at 9 AM PT. Ships April 2026. Limited run. Only on pic.twitter.com/o3viCsV3qy Super then. Super again. Meet SN Operator, our tribute to one of retro gaming’s greatest chapters.⁰Founder’s Edition pre-orders open Tuesday, Dec 30 at 9 AM PT. Ships April 2026. Limited run. Only on https://t.co/OZPC0gtHQC December 28, 2025

Original Story: Update [Mon 27th May, 2024 08:40 BST]: Epilogue has released the first official images of the final production model of the upcoming SN Operator.

Original Story [Wed 13th Mar, 2024 10:05 GMT]: We're big fans of the GB Operator here at Time Extension. It's a lightweight means of playing your original Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games on your PC via an emulator, acting as an interface between your physical collection and the constantly evolving world of emulation.

It also allows you to dump carts and back up your precious save data – so it's quite a versatile piece of kit.

We're therefore pleased to report that Epilogue, the company behind the device, is now working on an SNES version.





Ok, now back to coding 😬! We celebrated MAR10 Day by testing our latest prototype for the SN Operator - gameplay is smooth, fun and the PCB design is sleek.Ok, now back to coding 😬! pic.twitter.com/ChcmqIgzko March 11, 2024

It looks like there's still some work to be done before this is ready for sale, but the good news is that Epilogue is already thinking about its next venture:

Yes, would definitely love to release a NES one! — Epilogue (@meet_epilogue) March 12, 2024

Let us know if you'd like to get your hands on a SNES Operator by posting a comment below.