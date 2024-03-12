Update [Tue 12th Mar, 2024 13:10 GMT]: Infidelity's Punch-Out!! SNES port is now available to download:





Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! SNES has arrived. 🙂



This is my attempt at bringing over this MMC2 mapper title to the SNES.



Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! SNES has arrived. 🙂

This is my attempt at bringing over this MMC2 mapper title to the SNES.

Included are all of my dev builds/notes/photo progressions from my desktop showing how I got everything up and running.

Original Story [Thu 22nd Feb, 2024 12:00 GMT]: If you've been following the site for a while, you may be aware of our previous coverage of the ROM hacker/porting expert Infidelity, who has made a name for himself by porting NES titles to the SNES with a bunch of exciting quality-of-life features as well as MSU-1 enhanced audio.

In the past, he has created highly-regarded ports of NES titles like Mega Man, Mega Man II, Mega Man IV, Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and DuckTales for the Super Nintendo, and, according to a recent announcement on Twitter, has another one set to arrive sometime later this year.

Infidelity didn't explicitly name the identity of this mystery game but dropped an incredibly unsubtle teaser trailer for the port, featuring an edited version of a SNES commercial starring Paul Rudd, set to LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" and including clips of Mike Tyson's Punch Out!! for the NES as well as Mike Tyson's cameo in the 2009 comedy The Hangover.

No precise release date has been announced for the project yet, but it's safe to assume, like previous releases that early builds will be made available for his patrons on Patreon first, before a wider public release on archive.org.

We'd like to know what quality-of-life features you would like to see added to the SNES port. Let us know in the comments below!