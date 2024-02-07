Update [Wed 7th Feb, 2024 14:45 GMT]: The NES ROM hacker @infidelity_nes has finally released the public version of his Mega Man SNES port. The hack introduces MSU-1 audio to the NES game, reduces slowdown, and adds the ability to save after completing each level.

Original Story [Tue 2nd Jan, 2024 16:00 GMT]: NES ROM hacker and port specialist @infidelity_nes has revealed his next project: bringing the original Mega Man to the SNES.

This is the same hacker who ported Metroid from the NES to the SNES, with amazing results – so it bodes well for Mega Man fans.

@infidelity_nes has also ported DuckTales, Zelda and Mega Man II to the SNES in the past.





Q1 2024, on the Super Nintendo. Happy New Year, everyone!Q1 2024, on the Super Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/AaPsL27xcV January 2, 2024

If you're a fan of the Blue Bomber, this is certainly something to look forward to. Let us know if you're excited by this news by posting a comment below.