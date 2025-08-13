When I reviewed the Playdate in 2019, I said it felt like a successor to the Game Boy; its monochrome screen and humble power reminded me of how Nintendo's handheld took the market by storm in 1989 despite not offering cutting-edge technology.

Things have now come full circle in a way, because Playdate has been capable of running Game Boy games via emulation for a while, and a new emulator has just been released for the device.

There is now a full speed Gameboy emulator for PlayDate! It’s very polished, with sound support, and lots of options. It even supports using it as a wrapper for devs to release homebrew GB games on PlateDate. github.com/CrankBoyHQ/c... — deeb • ૮₍ ˃ ⤙ ˂ ₎ა (@deeb.bsky.social) 2025-08-08T19:14:45.623Z

As spotted by @deeb.bsky.social, CrankBoyHQ offers "stable, full-speed" performance with sound and even has options for reconfiguring each game to properly make use of the console's wider screen. There's also the ability to make use of the Playdate's crank in certain Game Boy titles.

CrankBoyHQ is forked from another Playdate Game Boy emulator, PlayGB, and is based on deltabeard's Peanut-GB.

You can see footage of the emulator in action below: