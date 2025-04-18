Playdate maker Panic has just revealed some of the games which will make up the handheld console's second season of content (thanks, Polygon).

Perhaps the highlight of the season is Fulcrum Defender, created by FTL: Faster than Light and Into the Breach developer Subset Games.

In the game, 19 different enemy types advance toward the middle of the playfield, and you need to use the Playdate's crank to aim and fire a turret to keep them from reaching the centre. 32 upgrades, 8 weapons, and 16 weapon mods are available to help the player as the pressure begins to build.

During Panic's live stream, Subset Games’ Jay Ma explained the game:

I wanted to make a replayable experience that starts out slow and relaxing, but gradually ramps up until it becomes frantic chaos. Originally I didn’t plan on finishing this game. I was making it as a form of self-therapy. I have been struggling with long COVID the past few years and I wanted to prove to myself that I can still make games in my current state.

Season 2 costs $39 and kicks off on May 29th, and includes 12 games.

Two titles will launch every week over the course of six weeks. The much-anticipated Shadowgate remake Shadowgate PD is another game that will be released during this season.