As recently discovered by a Reddit user online, Panic has quietly introduced a matching AC adapter for his crank-based handheld, The Playdate (h/t: The Verge!)

The 10W AC adapter connects to the USB-C to USB-A adapter that comes with the Playdate and is designed for US plug sockets. It matches the console's distinctive yellow colour scheme and is currently priced at just $5 on the Playdate store.

It is expected to be delivered within a week of ordering in the US, with international orders taking slightly longer (2-4 weeks).

Obviously, this won't be the huge news for everyone reading this, which is probably why Panic hasn't made a big song and dance about the release, and it also won't fill the void left by Playdate recently having to push "pause" on its hotly anticipated Stereo Dock project. But if you're someone who likes to charge from a wall instead of your laptop or PC and wants to keep everything colour-coded, this will likely tick all your boxes.