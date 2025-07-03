Blaze's HyperMegaTech brand has been pumping out Super Pocket handhelds for a while now, working with companies like Taito, Atari, Capcom and Technos to deliver budget-friendly and super-portable ways of leveraging the massive Evercade library.

However, it's fair to say that the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition is one of the most eagerly awaited additions to this lineup so far. Part of a bold collaboration between Blaze and Saudi-owned SNK, this £49 / $69 / € 59 device comes with 14 pre-loaded Neo Geo titles and is compatible with the Evercade range of cartridges, giving potential access to over 600 titles.

Is it worth picking out if you already own a Super Pocket, though? Let's find out...

Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition Review: Design & Display

We've already reviewed the Super Pocket from a design and build quality perspective, and nothing has changed with this new model. It has the same form factor and 2.8-inch IPS display as the previous models, but comes in a fetching black-and-gold colour scheme, mimicking the original Neo Geo AES home console.

The D-pad is a rolling type that takes inspiration from the excellent Mega Drive and Saturn pads; it's fantastic, even if it does sit a little flatter than the one on the Evercade EXP. Around the back, there's a cartridge slot for Evercade games (this is covered by a case-matching 'blank' cart out of the box), as well as four 'shoulder' buttons which are a little awkward to press.

The 320x240 pixel IPS display isn't going to win any awards – it's bright enough but lacks a bit of punch in terms of colour and contrast. Viewing angles are good, at least.

While I was pretty happy with the screen when the Super Pocket arrived last year, it's probably the one aspect I'd like to see Blaze / HyperMegaTech improve upon with future iterations of the Super Pocket. Still, given the modest price point (and the cost of licensing all of the games), it's perhaps unreasonable to expect a cutting-edge screen in this product.

Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition Review: The Games

As previously stated, the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition comes pre-loaded with 14 titles, all of which were originally released on SNK's Neo Geo console / arcade system.

The titles are:

Fans of SNK will tell you that's a pretty solid selection of games, and one which does a good job of covering all of the genres available on the Neo Geo. The Last Blade and Samurai Shodown II are two top-tier weapon-based fighters, while Sengoku 3 is a brilliant side-scrolling brawler. Soccer Brawl is also good fun (although it's better with two players, something that's sadly not possible on the Super Pocket), and Metal Slug X is seen by many as one of the best entries in the run-and-gun franchise. Blazing Star is regarded as perhaps the greatest shmup on the console, while Over Top is moderately good fun (and one of the few racing games on the Neo Geo).

It's missing some key releases, of course – there's not a single King of Fighters game, for example – but there's a reason for this. Blaze is also releasing a range of Neo Geo-themed Evercade cartridges (three have been confirmed so far), and it's making sure there's no duplication across the range of products. So, once you've picked up your Super Pocket, you can expand your Neo Geo experience with the three carts, each of which ships with six titles apiece.

This strategy is understandable, but there will be Evercade newcomers who might feel a little put out that this device doesn't offer the cream of the crop as far as Neo Geo games are concerned, but it's hard to complain too much when you consider that, back in the day, even a single one of these 14 pre-loaded games would have cost you around £150.

Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition Review: Battery Life

Blaze quotes "four plus" hours of play from a single charge, which I'd say is reasonably accurate. My tests come in a little lower than that, but I've been playing with the audio volume set quite high.

The Super Pocket's internal battery is charged using the USB-C port on the bottom edge, next to the power switch. A cable for this purpose is kindly included in the box.

Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition Review: Conclusion

I've already said that I'm a fan of the Super Pocket series, and all of the things I like about it – size, portability, expandability, controls – apply to this Neo Geo Edition. Equally, the drawbacks remain as well; the display is fine but isn't top-of-the-line, and the shoulder buttons on the back don't feel easy to use (thankfully, the vast majority of Evercade games don't utilise them).

Ultimately, if you're already invested in the Evercade space, then it's all going to come down to the games, and the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition comes with some real classics. Are these the 14 best games on SNK's legendary console? No, but given that Blaze has plans to continue its relationship with the Japanese company via additional cartridge collections, it's understandable that it will want to save some of the best titles for those (even if it's a bit annoying).

Ultimately, the fact that you can pick up a pocket-sized Neo Geo with 14 games without having to remortgage the house is going to be a big draw for those old enough to remember when SNK's almost unobtainable console appeared on the market back in the early '90s with its utterly insane price tag.

Pocket-sized design

14 great games pre-loaded

Can play Evercade cartridges

Price point is a steal The screen could be better

The rear buttons are hard to use

Some key titles are missing