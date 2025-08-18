Tomb Raider IV–V–VI Remastered has given Lara Croft fans both old and new a means of reconnecting with her past adventures, but recent updates to the collection have attracted criticism from some sectors of the community due to the alleged use of Generative AI to produce new spoken dialogue.

Tomb Raider fan account @infinitytombraider.bsky.social spotted something was amiss when the latest patch went live. It was suggested that restored lines in the French version of the game were created using Gen AI based on the voice of Françoise Cadol, Lara Croft's voice actor.

The account later claimed that Cadol was not asked to record any new voicelines, and "did not give her consent for any subsequent use of her voice, especially with AI. She only recently found out about the remasters."

SERIOUSLY @tombraider.com @aspyr.com @sabergames.bsky.social? In French, the “restored lines” added with Patch 2 in Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered were created using AI by stealing the voice of Françoise Cadol, Lara Croft's French voice, who is totally against this practice! 1/2 — Infinity Tomb Raider | #noAIinTR (@infinitytombraider.bsky.social) 2025-08-14T18:01:33.383Z

The furore has reached the point where Paul Douglas, who co-created the original Tomb Raider with Toby Gard in 1996, has decided to add his own opinion to the mix:

GenAI used in this way: Not cool. Not classy. — Paul Douglas (@cnhyv.bsky.social) 2025-08-16T10:20:44.461Z

This isn't an issue that is unique to Tomb Raider, by any means. French voice actors have recently launched the #TouchePasMaVF (“Don’t Touch My French Version”) campaign in an effort to prevent their voice work from being used to train AI models.

We love @tombraider.com because of the contributions made by great artists. Using AI to replace their labour, or replicate it without their consent, is unacceptable. Tomb Raider will not be around for another 30 years if this is the new standard. #noAIinTR — SmashLara • Tomb Raider News (@smashlara.bsky.social) 2025-08-15T18:47:59.820Z

Following @aspyr.com using French VO-actress Françoise Cadol's voice without permission for #TombRaider remastered patch, please sign and share to protect VO actors' livelihoods! We, as fans, demand an apology for all those involved and immediate removal of AI. #BoycottAI chng.it/mpPwJxXYzm — Jenni Milward 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🍉🦓♿ (@jrmilward.bsky.social) 2025-08-14T19:19:32.020Z

We've reached out to Aspyr and will update this post if and when we hear back.