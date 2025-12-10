Blaze Entertainment, the company behind the Evercade series of consoles, has announced that three more Evercade carts are set to be retired next year, due to their licenses expiring.

These carts include: Intellivision Collection 1, Intellivision Collection 2, and IREM Arcade 1

The carts in question will enter "legacy" status in March 2026, but will remain on sale at retailers while stocks last.

In other words, if you want to nab a copy, you should probably act fast, as the company will soon be unable to produce any more.





More info here: pic.twitter.com/4LcSbm0JoP We've got an update on the next cartridges that will enter Legacy status, which means they will no longer be in production.From March 2026, Intellivision Collection 1 and 2 plus Irem Arcade 1 will enter Legacy status.More info here: https://t.co/v4ccCATzJ4 December 10, 2025

They join the four other carts that the company announced it was discontinuing back in September, including Piko Interactive Collection 2, Indie Heroes Collection 1, Mega Cat Studios Collection 2, and The Sydney Hunter Collection, as well as other previously discontinued carts such as Namco Museum Collection 1, Atari Collection 1, Technos Collection 1, and The Oliver Twins Collection.