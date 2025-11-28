Blaze has revealed two new Evercade cartridges, both of which are launching in February 2026.
First up is The Turrican Collection, which includes the home computer and console versions of the famous run-and-gun franchise.
Included in this collection are:
- Turrican
- Turrican II: The Final Fight
- Turrican 3
- Super Turrican
- Super Turrican Director’s Cut
- Super Turrican 2
- Super Turrican Score Attack
- Mega Turrican
- Mega Turrican Director’s Cut
- Mega Turrican Score Attack
The other release is Taito Arcade 3, which includes:
- CADASH
- CAMELTRY
- CRAZY BALLOON
- THE FAIRYLAND STORY
- FOOTBALL CHAMP
- LUNAR RESCUE
- PUZZLE BOBBLE
- QIX
- ZOO KEEPER
Both carts will be priced at £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99.