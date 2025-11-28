Blaze has revealed two new Evercade cartridges, both of which are launching in February 2026.

First up is The Turrican Collection, which includes the home computer and console versions of the famous run-and-gun franchise.

Included in this collection are:

Turrican

Turrican II: The Final Fight

Turrican 3

Super Turrican

Super Turrican Director’s Cut

Super Turrican 2

Super Turrican Score Attack

Mega Turrican

Mega Turrican Director’s Cut

Mega Turrican Score Attack

The other release is Taito Arcade 3, which includes:

CADASH

CAMELTRY

CRAZY BALLOON

THE FAIRYLAND STORY

FOOTBALL CHAMP

LUNAR RESCUE

PUZZLE BOBBLE

QIX

ZOO KEEPER

Both carts will be priced at £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99.