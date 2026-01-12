Quest 64 was subjected to some lukewarm reviews when it first launched on the N64 back in the '90s, which is surprising when you consider how starved Nintendo fans were for RPGs at that time.

Known as Holy Magic Century in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and Eltale Monsters when it arrived in Japan (in slightly improved form) in 1999, Imagineer's title has undergone something of a resurgence in modern times, thanks almost solely to an amusing social media account which posts a seemingly endless flood of memes relating to it.

However, this much-maligned role-playing title is getting a new lease of life thanks to an ongoing recompilation project for PC that aims to improve various elements and bring Quest 64 to a broader audience.

As highlighted by Read Only Memo, Rainchus' Quest 64 Recompiled makes use of Mr. Wiseguy's N64: Recomp tool and has just reached v0.1. It has the long-term goal of statically recompiling the original game into a native port "with many new features and enhancements."

Despite the early nature of this project, it's already in a surprisingly polished state. As noted by the Only Memo, it runs at a smooth 60fps, which the original failed to do on the N64. It's also being rendered in a higher resolution. Speedrunner Fuzzyness has completed the game, noting only a trio of visual glitches during the three hours it took.

This is undoubtedly a venture that's worth keeping an eye on, even if the game in question is something of a rough diamond.