A recompiled native PC port of Atari Games' futuristic arcade racer San Francisco Rush: 2049 has just been released online, as spotted by VideoGameEsoterica.

The port was released last week as part of the v.0.7.0 update of Project R — an unofficial fan project from the developer/engineer t3hd0gg that aims to create native ports of the arcade games San Francisco Rush: The Rock and San Francisco Rush 2049 for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

It is based on a reverse-engineered version of the arcade game San Francisco Rush 2049: Special Edition (an updated version of the 1999 game that hit arcades later on in 2003), and features that game's "collision, physics, and car handling models", alongside a bunch of cool PC-exclusive improvements such as widescreen, increases to framerate, and much, much more.

The other game included as part of Project R — San Francisco Rush: The Rock — is also available, having been released in a playable form last year.

As is typically the case with recompiled PC ports like this one, the project is entirely free to download but requires players to provide their own files. In the case of San Francisco Rush 2049, this will involve tracking down the original arcade files for either San Francisco Rush 2049: Tournament Edition or San Francisco Rush 2049: Special Edition.



You can see some more footage of the port in action below. More information and download links can also be found on the Project R website.