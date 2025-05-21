A new collection of Darius minifigures is set to be released in Japanese stores tomorrow (Thursday, May 22nd), giving fans the chance to collect some of their favourite bosses from across Taito's popular shoot 'em up series.

The brand-new range is the work of Toys Cabin, a niche manufacturer of capsule toys based in Shizuoka, Japan, and is set to include four figures in total: King Fossil, King Fossil Clear, Iron Fossil, and Knight Fossil.

Just in case you haven't played Darius before, King Fossil is the very first boss encountered in the original game and is a large robotic fish that resembles a large coelacanth. It has appeared in several other games across the series and later went on to inspire other bosses in the series (which are included here) such as Iron Fossil and Knight Fossil from the Dariusburst sub-series

Each of these figures is expected to measure 130mm in total and will be available to buy individually for 500 yen from gashapon machines located in stores across the country or as a four-figure hobby set, priced at 2500 yen (available from sites like Amazon JP and Rakuten).

In the run-up to the release, Taito has shared some images of the new figures:

It is also encouraging fans who pick up the figures, to share their own photos of the figures to social media.