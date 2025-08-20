Update [ ]: MicroProse has announced that it is publishing Ron Gilbert's Death By Scrolling, a title the Monkey Island creator teased some time ago as "Classic Zelda meets Diablo meets Thimbleweed Park".

"From Ron Gilbert (Monkey Island, Maniac Mansion) comes a chaotic rogue-like RPG revealed at Gamescom ONL 2025," says MicroProse. "Race through Purgatory, battle monsters, dodge traps, and outrun the Grim Reaper."

The game's Steam page adds:

"Welcome to Purgatory, now under new management! Death by Scrolling is a rogue-like vertically scrolling RPG where you kill enemies, collect gold, and avoid the Grim Reaper long enough to pay the Ferrymanʼs exorbitant river-crossing fee to the afterlife."



In the game, you select a character – each blessed with perks and special abilities – and run up the screen, battling enemies, collecting gems and eventually securing the cash required to pay the Ferryman. All the while, the clock is ticking – and you'll have to deal with side quests and shops along the way.

Original Story: Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert is working on a new game which takes inspiration from the likes of Zelda, Diablo and Thimbleweed Park.

The currently untitled RPG has been in development since the start of the year, and Gilbert has been posting regular updates on his Mastodon account.

"Best described as Classic Zelda meets Diablo meets Thimbleweed Park," says the Terrible Toybox studio website. "Coming late 2024 (or maybe early 2025, this is gamedev after all)."

The most recent news update is that Elissa Black (Swords of Freeport, TownCraft, Metrocide, Objects in Space) has joined the team as a quest designer.

"This ups the chance by 37% that I'll finish the game before becoming bored and disillusioned," says Gilbert.

Thanks to Lofoten for bringing this to our attention!