Translator Supper has released a new English patch for the 1994 PC Engine CD RPG, Emerald Dragon.

Originally released on Japanese home computers in 1989 and developed by Glodia, Emerald Dragon was ported to consoles by Alfa System (it would also come to the Super Famicom).

The PC Engine version adds cutscenes, CD-quality music, and voice acting.

The translation patch's page summarises the plot thusly:

"In Ishbern, the Holy Land, the sacred grounds where dragons once roamed have lain defiled by demonkind for two decades. As the foul armies of Garsia the Infernal prepare to strike the finishing blow against the beleaguered kingdom of Eirvad, one slim ray of hope shines through: the dragon-man Atrushan, come to protect his sworn companion Tamrin on her quest to uncover her mysterious past. Together, they journey across Ishbern, seeking to stem the onslaught of the Hellions and discover the dark truth behind the war that ravages the land."

You can view footage of the translated game below: