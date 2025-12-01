A PS2 on-rails shooter game based on the popular manga/anime series Gunslinger Girl is set to get a fan translation from the translation team at Hilltop Works, allowing players to experience the title with English subtitles.

Gunslinger Girl, in case you're unfamiliar with it, originally started life as a manga that was serialized inside the shōnen magazine Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2002, and was later adapted into two different anime series named Gunslinger Girl and Gunslinger Girl -Il Teatrino-.

It was created by the Japanese author Yu Aida and had a story that focused on an agency based in Italy, which masquerades as a rehabilitation centre for young girls who have experienced traumatic injuries, but is secretly modifying its patients to act as a covert anti-terrorism unit. The star of the piece is a young girl named Henrietta, who is the only survivor of a fatal attack on her family, who is later brainwashed, given a prosthetic body, and ordered to carry out the agency's orders.

Here's a first look at our English patch for Gunslinger Girl on PS2. — Hilltop (@hilltopworks.bsky.social) 2025-11-30T23:29:12.325Z

The video game adaptation was released in 2004 and was developed by Dimps. It was published by Bandai and Marvellous Entertainment in three volumes, exclusively in Japan, with each of these volumes featuring an extra disc containing episodes from the show.

Something interesting to note is that this is actually one of three projects Hilltop Works is currently working on behind the scenes, with the team having previously announced translation projects for the WonderSwan title Cardcaptor Sakura and the PS2 title Rowdy Princess.

Each of the three titles has a different translator assigned to the project, with SnowyAria being the person assigned to handle Gunslinger Girl's translation, while Hilltop himself is handling the programming side of things.

If you're interested, you can follow the project's progress on Hilltop Works' Patreon account.