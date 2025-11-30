The Analogue 3D has been updated to version 1.1.9, introducing a range of fixes and improvements for the FPGA-based N64 system.
As well as some fixes, this update features "substantial" updates to the Analogue 3D's 'Overclock' mode for titles like Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007.
Here are the full patch notes, taken from the Analogue site:
General
- Enhanced device support for SD connect mode
Core
- Substantial upgrades to Unleashed mode Overclock for CPU-bound games such as Perfect Dark and Goldeneye 007
- Fixed frame overflow issue
- Bomberman Hero (PAL)
- Super Smash Bros.
OS
- Added manual region selection in the configure menu
- Added 'Disable Texture Filtering' feature in the configure menu
- Adjusted timing for switching between virtual Controller/Rumble Paks
- Fixed occasional issue with truncated Library titles
- Fixed occasional issue with Library ordering
- General stability improvements
Controllers
- Fixed inconsistency issues via USB