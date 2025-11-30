@niner Some older Everdrives can be made to work by rolling back the firmware to a previous version. There is an update available for X7, but the catch is you need to connect the cart to original hardware, in order to perform the update.

What's bothering me is that the HDR option is greyed out for me, when connected to my Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, a monitor that supports HDR10 successfully, for my PS5, Xbox One X and PC. I have a 65" Hisense TV that allows HDR to be enabled there, but searches online tell me that I'm not the only person to encounter this problem. HDR support is patchy from one display to another, and it seems to be a lottery whether it will work at all.

Another bizarre decision is the proprietary sd card, and no support for wi-fi at launch. This means I have already done two updates, by removing the sd card, downloading the update to the card, and then reinserting the card into the Analogue 3D. The first time I did this, the design of the sd card led to a problem. The card is shorter than normal, with a raised ridge at the rear, presumably so that the card is easier to remove from the slot in the console, but if you cut your nails short, you'll need tweezers to remove the card from the console. Guitarists beware! Worse though, is that after I inserted the card into my GPD G1 card reader slot, I found that the ridge on the card stopped it from being inserted fully, but the shortened card was too far in to be removed, if inserted in a reader designed to subsume the card while being read. I couldn't remove it from the slot, and had to unplug everything from the gpu dock and tease the sd card back out again gingerly, using a sim card tool on alternate sides, and then with just a sliver protruding, I used a pin pushed into the plastic to completely extract it. During this process, the two halves of the shell started to separate. Then I used another reader, that most of an inserted card still protrudes from. I imagine this shorter sd card design was conceived at a time when they envisaged most buyers using wi-fi for updates. Now, it's just a liability, and a design failure.

The console does play N64 games really, really well, though. The build quality is beautiful.