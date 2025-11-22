Analogue's amazing FPGA-based N64 clone, the Analogue 3D, will go back up for pre-order next week – but the price is getting a bump thanks to President Trump's infamous tariffs.

The company announced on social media that a new batch of the systems will be available for order at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on Monday, November 24th.

The big catch is that the price is rising from $249.99 to $269.99, as the company has had to absorb the tariffs imposed by the US government on goods imported from abroad.





Restock units will ship immediately after all pre-orders are completed. Analogue 3D restock. Monday, Nov 24th 8am PST. Shipping Dec 2nd.Restock units will ship immediately after all pre-orders are completed. pic.twitter.com/u5Vh9114oA November 21, 2025

These systems will begin shipping on December 2nd, but Analogue has stated that “all open orders will ship before restock orders ship.”

That means if there are any issues with getting existing pre-orders out the door before the 2nd, you might be waiting longer. Still, this leaves a glimmer of hope that you might get your machine in time for Christmas.

It's certainly worth the wait; we awarded it 9/10 in our recent Analogue 3D review.