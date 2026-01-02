We've already seen one unofficial crossover fighting game in the form of Sega Vs Capcom, and now it's time for the latter to test its might against Square's roster of characters.

Taking inspiration from Capcom's iconic 'Vs' series of titles – which includes Marvel Vs Capcom – Capcom Vs Square: Parallel Destinies has been created in the I.K.E.M.E.N. Go engine by TeamCVSQ and NewAgeMugen.

It's described as "a 1v1, 4-button fighter with a blend of the high points of "MARVEL VS CAPCOM" and "CAPCOM VS SNK", it attempts to recreate the classic 90s CAPCOM vibe, and pits both universes in a battle for survival within the Void."

Here's some more info:

"While some assets are used from a myriad of games by CAPCOM, unlike the average M.U.G.E.N. asset flip, this project has an intentional design approach planned from top-to-bottom. Instead of various characters ripped from different authors without change, these characters were designed with their own system from the ground up to mesh with each other smoothly; 2/3rds of the cast have entirely original sprite sets. Additionally, the UI/UX design, stage design, music and character sprite sets are all carefully curated to accentuate the point that this is a serious passion project, and not your run-of-the-mill compilation."

A demo is available to download on PC now, and features Ryu (Street Fighter), Tessa/Tabasa (Red Earth/Warzard), Zero (Mega Man Zero), Han (Ehrgeiz), Agrias Oaks (Final Fantasy) and Tiki (The NewZealand Story).

Speaking of Sega Vs Capcom, that game got a new trailer recently, which shows Vyse (Skies of Arcadia) and Morrigan (Darkstalkers) in action. You can view it below.