Princess Crown and Dragon's Crown are two of my all-time favourite 2D action RPGs. Both are the work of George Kamitani, the genius behind Vanillaware, a studio famous for its gorgeous hand-drawn artwork.

Whenever I see a game that apes either of these titles, I immediately sit up and take notice – so I'd like to thank Best Indie Games for bringing SaviorS: Oath of the Blade to my attention.

Described by its developer as "a side-scrolling action RPG that fuses satisfying combat with the hack-and-slash pursuit of supreme gear," SaviorS "features diverse actions that test the player's skill, randomly generated dungeons, and a party system with NPCs."

It doesn't have a Steam page yet, but the developer Ouloboros has been posting plenty of footage on social media, which gives you a great idea of how it's shaping up.

The developer says the game will launch this Spring. Let us know if this looks like it's up your alley with a comment below.