D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues, has announced today that it has plans to start publishing some of its rereleases of old Japanese Computer Games on Steam, beginning with the 1987 PC-8801MKIISR title Hydlide 3: The Space Memories.

The Steam version of Hydlide 3 will be released on February 25th, 2026, and will include the gallery and English how-to-play section present in the Nintendo Switch rerelease from February 2024, alongside full controller support and keyboard controls. However, it will not feature a proper localization or English text, meaning your interest may vary.

According to Famitsu, the game is expected to cost 1,200 yen (tax included), which makes this slightly more expensive than its console counterpart, which is currently priced at 880 yen over on the Nintendo eShop.

Here's the description of the game, courtesy of the publisher:

"Hydlide 3: The Space Memories is an action RPG released by T&E SOFT in 1985. The protagonist, chosen by God for their pure heart, embarks on an adventure to seal away evil consciousness. The popular collision-based attack system from the previous game is back, and this time, new magic such as FIRE, ICE, WAVE, and JUMP are introduced. With the addition of the parameter FORTH (conscience), concepts of good and evil are expressed. The game also features information gathering through conversation mode, shopping in towns, character development, and a map six times larger than the previous game, surpassing it in both quality and quantity. Known as an Active RPG at the time, this game places a strong emphasis on action. Players switch between attack and defense modes while engaging in collision-based combat with monsters. Defeating monsters earns experience points, allowing for level-ups and increased strength. When injured, resting in flat areas automatically restores health."

In the past, as you may well be aware, D4 Enterprise has traditionally offered the ability to access and play old Japanese computer games on PC, via its Project EGG subscription service, which is a service that dates all the way back to 2001. Meanwhile, its EGGCONSOLE initiative is a much more recent invention, having debuted in 2023, initially as a separate initiative to bring classic games over to other platforms (namely, the Nintendo Switch).

It's not exactly clear from the announcement what has sparked D4 Enterprise's decision to bring EGGCONSOLE to Steam, but the clear advantage of this will be the ability to buy obscure and classic Japanese games without having to sign up for its monthly paid subscription service.