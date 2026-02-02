XeGrader, the "puzzle adventure shooter" from the Hydlide creator and current M2 employee Tokihiro Naito, is being released on Steam, with a demo set to release this June (thanks Gematsu).

The Steam version of the game is called XeGrader Plus, and contains updated graphics and sound from the PC-8001mkII and MSX2 editions of the game, released in 2024 and 2025, respectively. However, there is also an option to purchase downloadable recreations of those previous editions, if you wish, which "utilize the constraints and characteristics of each machine".

The new artwork, which is described as "reminiscent of the 8-bit and 16-bit eras", is the work of the indie game studio, Skipmore. Meanwhile, the new chiptune tracks aim to leverage "the texture of FM synthesis" and are the work of Tadahiro Nitta, a composer best known for his work on the Xak series of games.

XeGrader Plus takes place in "a high fantasy world suddenly overrun by legions of monsters", with players selecting between a male and female warrior, before embarking on a "perilous journey to save the world." Thrown into a bunch of fantasy settings, players travel in eight directions across the screen, blasting away at the enemies that appear, including slimes and kobolds, with additional upgrades being discovered through solving puzzles.

As the developer states, the game is fully compatible with Steam Deck (with a touchscreen option for name entry) and also features full controller support.

One disappointing thing we should highlight, though, is that AI has reportedly been used for the game's achievement artwork, as well as language translation, according to the disclosure on Steam.

You can find out more about the game on its Steam page.