After years in the wilderness, NEC's ill-fated PC-FX console is finally seeing some love from the fan-translation community.

We've already seen launch title Team Innocent: The Point of No Return - G.C.P.O.SS get an English patch, and now it's the turn of All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling Queen of Queens, which uses the PC-FX's impressive FMV capabilities to put you face-to-face with ten of All Japan Women's most famous '90s grapplers.

Like fellow PC-FX title Battle Heat, the gameplay in Queen of Queens is semi-interactive; after pressing a button, a short FMV clip is shown. Each match is therefore broken into short FMV sequences, with your success or failure denoted by which clip plays after you enter your command.

Created by 72PaulDaniel, this new patch translates all menus into English, except the Options menu. The bundled manual has also been updated for "improved accuracy" and now has new screenshots "reflecting the current patch state."