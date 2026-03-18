This week, Hamster, the Japanese company behind Arcade Archives, is continuing its unspoken quest to bring Konami's arcade library to modern consoles, announcing a reissue of the third-person arcade shoot 'em up, Devastators.

Released in 1988, Devastators sees players taking control of a group of commandos tasked with deposing a dictator in the Middle East, making it somewhat of a clumsily timed rerelease as a piece of escapism, given recent world events (perhaps that's just us, though).

It notably features a perspective similar to the "3D view" in one of the company's earlier arcade classics, Contra, but rather than having the player advance through static screens, it has them walk forward, blasting enemy soldiers, igniting explosive obstacles (barrels, missiles, etc), and taking cover behind sandbags.

Starting out, players are equipped with a machine gun and grenades, but they can also pick up rocket launchers dropped by enemies, which can help them take down larger vehicles like enemy fighter jets and tanks.

Here's the official description:

For the GLORY, the MONEY... and to feed the BEAST inside their body!! "DEVASTATORS" is a shooting game released by KONAMI in 1988.

In this game, a group of elite mercenaries known as the "DEVASTATORS" are hired to save a developing nation from the invasion of a superpower.

This edition includes both the English version and the Japanese version, which features some differences in gameplay content. * There are some scenes with intense blinking, because we respect the original and reproduce it as it is.

Please make the room bright and keep away from the screen while playing the game.

In the past, the game hasn't been reissued all that much, having only appeared as part of Microsoft Game Room in 2010, for Xbox 360 and Windows PCs.

Devastators is set to debut on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later this week, on March 19th, 2026, and will include the usual bonuses: additional modes, online leaderboards, and CRT filters. The Arcade Archives release (Nintendo Switch, PS4) will cost $7.99, while the Arcade Archives 2 version (Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) will be priced slightly higher at $9.99.