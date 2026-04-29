Pixel FX recently announced the $199.99 Morph 2K, a new upscaler that's squarely aimed at those who don't want to break the bank to get razor-sharp visuals from their retro hardware.

Unlike the pricey (but amazing) RetroTINK 4K, the Morph 2K's HDMI output tops out at 1080p / 60Hz, so if you're not concerned about getting a 4K signal, this could be a decent option.

"The Morph 2K is designed to receive low-resolution analog video inputs—from 240p all the way up to 1080p input—and convert it to crisp 1080p HDMI output at 60Hz with full 4:4:4 color," says Pixel FX. "With powerful auto-sampling, magic-lock (genlock), lossless color processing, and a fully customizable scaler, it’s built to extract the best possible image from your consoles with minimal setup."

The Morph 2K supports composite, S-Video, SCART, component, and VGA, with the latter requiring the purchase of a $20 VGA2SCART connector.

"Whether you're using standard consumer cables or higher-end RGB setups, dual input paths make integration into your setup straightforward. With its universal SCART input and USB-A serial control port, the Morph 2K is ready for next-generation analog video switches."

Pixel FX says the Morph 2K can deliver "top-tier image quality while making advanced control and customization more accessible than ever," and outlines the following features as selling points:

+ Ultra low latency with both framelock and buffered modes

+ Motion adaptive deinterlacing and advanced scanline/CRT simulation

+ Variable refresh rate support and dynamic clocking

+ Built-in WiFi for easy firmware updates and Web UI control

+ Profile import/export, live tools like the Slotmask creator, and SD card support

+ A USB-A serial control port for future integration with switching devices like the Infinity Switch

Pre-orders for the first production run are scheduled to open on June 1st, and units are expected to ship between 8 and 10 weeks after that date.

Once the first run sells out, Pixel FX says it will close orders until the next production batch is ready to ship.