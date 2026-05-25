Update #2 [ ]:

Jotego has announced that his CPS3 core for MiSTer FPGA launches today.





CPS3 enters beta tomorrow, with the first two games becoming playable on



The complexity of the CPS3 hardware makes this one of the most ambitious FPGA… FPGA gaming history is being made!CPS3 enters beta tomorrow, with the first two games becoming playable on #MiSTerFPGA . For many, this is the most anticipated arcade core the platform has ever seen.The complexity of the CPS3 hardware makes this one of the most ambitious FPGA… pic.twitter.com/Kr5LVafNkE June 11, 2026

Update #1 [ ]:

Jotego has revealed that the footage showing CPS3 games booting on the MiSTer FPGA was actually captured on another FPGA-based device, the SiDi128.

He explains that the "SiDi128 version of the core has [half] the memory cache than the MiSTer one," and that "some of the artefacts must be coming from that."

The core boots on MiSTer, but is "unstable, probably due to SDRAM noise. I am exploring that next."



This was debugged on a SiDi128 that has a broken video DAC, hence the odd colors Finally CPS3 boots on FPGA. The compiler was doing a wrong simplification breaking the logic.This was debugged on a SiDi128 that has a broken video DAC, hence the odd colors pic.twitter.com/pWOExqI3KI June 3, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Ever since the MiSTer FPGA project took off, there's been a hypothetical debate about how far it can be pushed in reproducing the performance of classic hardware.

Capcom's powerful CPS3 arcade system is one of the platforms many people assumed might be out of reach, but developer JOTEGO has been working on a core for the past few years, and it looks like we're within touching distance of its completion.

JOTEGO has been releasing videos on social media recently that show CPS3 games booting on the core. These include Red Earth and Street Fighter III.

#CPS3 pic.twitter.com/z6EbMuRS74 Red Earth booting up in simulation, all layers finally visible. Very short simulation, but sound works, graphics works. Palette and garbled tiles are easy to fix, no worries. #MiSTerFPGA May 22, 2026

It's worth noting that JOTEGO has used AI to make this possible:





ABSOLUTE Genius. Looks like a fellow FPGA developer is trying it below... Wow folks, turns out you could just get CODEX and point it at MAME, and with a few short directives, come up with a working FPGA core! Who knew?ABSOLUTE Genius. Looks like a fellow FPGA developer is trying it below... @timeextension64 good I guess now?? Thoughts? https://t.co/RVJZPXytqk March 28, 2026

The Capcom Play System III (CPS3 for short) was released alongside Red Earth in 1996 and was the successor to the popular CPS1 and CPS2 platforms.

Its encryption system famously caused boards to 'suicide' once the internal battery dies, which makes owning original CPS3 hardware something of a nightmare – hence the hunger for a faithful FPGA core.

CPS3 would be the last proprietary system board produced by Capcom, and would only play host to six games: Red Earth, Street Fighter III: New Generation, Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future.