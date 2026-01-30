A new 'turbo' N64 core for MiSTer FPGA is in the works that boosts performance by 17.5 percent, it has been revealed.

As highlighted by Video Game Esoterica, Corn's update on FPGAzumSPASS' existing N64 FPGA core overclocks from 80MHz to 94MHz on Reality Coprocessor and memory, which makes games run even better than before. The Analogue 3D FPGA system offers a similar performance boost.

The core still needs some work, apparently, and overclocking some titles can cause them to crash – but it's nevertheless amazing to see how much additional performance the community is able to extract from the MiSTer FPGA's ageing technology.

Meanwhile, Pixel Cherry Ninja has directly compared the new core to the Analogue 3D: