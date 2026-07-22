Anbernic has revealed the next in its line of GBA SP-inspired emulation handhelds.

Back in 2024, Anbernic released the RG35XX SP, a Linux-based handheld we described at the time as a "superb GBA SP clone that's worth every penny at $70." This was then followed up a year later by the RG34XX SP, a very similar handheld, featuring the same performance, albeit with the addition of sunken dual joysticks.

And now, in 2026, it's back yet again, with another handheld, inspired once again by Nintendo's clamshell device: The Anbernic RG SP.

"Ditching the joysticks for brand-new tactile buttons," Anbernic writes, "This ultra-slim design invites you to relive the pure joy of the 2D golden era. Finished with premium metallic paint and a sleek acrylic logo badge, it recreates those shining moments straight out of memory."

The Anbernic RG SP was officially revealed in a video yesterday (July 21st, 2026) on Anbernic's channel, and is a stickless Linux-based device (similar to the RG35XX SP), with a 3.4-inch 720 x 480 IPS display (borrowed from the RG34XX SP) and dual alloy hinges.

It also promises a 25% thinner top bezel and a slimmer look, and a "premium metallic finish" across all four models shown off so far (pink, teal, black, and grey).

Right now, it's unknown what kind of processing power this thing will have, but considering the last two devices ran on an H700 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, that would be our best bet for now, with this device seeming like a best of both worlds between the previous two versions.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!