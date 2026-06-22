Anbernic has produced a series of emulation handhelds which borrow design inspiration from systems like the GBA, DS and PS Vita, and its forthcoming 55G1 continues the company's tradition of mimicry.

As you can see from the trailer below, the 55G1 is a dead ringer for the Switch Lite, the handheld-only variant of Nintendo's insanely popular Switch system.

Boasting 2.5D glass over what is rumoured to be a 5.5-inch screen, the 55G1 also offers dual front-facing speakers, an internal fan, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and MicroSD card support.

The controls on offer are symmetrical Hall Effect thumbsticks (complete with RGB lighting), with the D-pad located above the left-hand stick – my preferred control setup. The shoulder triggers are also Hall Effect-based.

There's no word on which processor is included in the 55G1, but according to Notebook Check, there are reports that it will be Snapdragon-based.