Emulation handheld maker Anbernic is moving into the realm of pads with the RG G01 Smart Controller.

This controller will work with PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS, and has its own built-in HD IPS 'smart screen'. This will be used to display a wide range of information, including button combinations and more.

You also get rear pads, two-stage triggers, precision capacitive joysticks and a built-in heart rate monitor.



HD smart screen 🖥️ | 1000Hz ultra-low latency ⚡

Bluetooth 5.0 / 2.4G / Wired 🔗

💜 Precision capacitive joysticks

🎯 Dual-mode triggers

❤️ Built-in heart rate detection

January 23, 2026

This can be twinned with a heart-rate alarm, which sounds a bit concerning to me – perhaps the pad tells you when you're getting too worked up during a match of Street Fighter?

Anbernic is promising 1000Hz ultra-low latency with this pad, and it offers Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4G and wired connectivity.